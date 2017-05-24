'Pakistan Trying To Massage Ego Of Their Own People': Army General To NDTV

The General commanding the Army's critical 15 Corps in Kashmir has dismissed Pakistani threats that India would pay heavily for any aggression along the Line of Control or LoC. Lt General JS Sandhu, who oversees the defences of 400 kilometres of the Line of Control in Kashmir, says "these are inflated statements" by Pakistan.According to the Lt General, the Pakistani military is attempting to "massage the ego of their own people." Lt General Sandhu was responding to statements from the Pakistan Air Force Chief who said "our response to any Indian aggression will be remembered by their coming generations."Earlier, New Delhi denied reports that Pakistani fighter aircraft may have flown over the Siachen glacier in North Kashmir a day after the Indian Army released footage of Pakistani bunkers being demolished in Indian punitive assaults along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Kashmir.According to the Pakistan media, its Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the Qadri Airbase in Skardu, where war exercises by fighter jet squadrons have been held. It was also reported in the Pakistan media that all forward operating bases of its Air Force had been made operational in response to Indian 'threats'. Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan is not far from Siachen, the world's highest battlefield in Jammu and Kashmir.The Pakistan Air Chief flew a Mirage jet himself and was quoted as having told the media, "Our response to any Indian aggression will be remembered by their coming generations." He also said the "nation should not worry about the enemy's statements".According to Lt General Sandhu, "there has been no threat escalation" along the Line of Control following India's release of the video yesterday. "It is at the existing level of threat," he said.For the last several weeks, the Indian and Pakistani Army have been targeting each others' posts along the Line of Control. India has accused the Pakistani Army of aiding terrorists as they attempt to infiltrate into India.