India Slams Pak On Terror, Says 'Monsters' Now Devouring Its Creator

The terror outfits that Pakistan created against India are now harming its host country, Indian Ambassador to United Nations said in Geneva today."Pakistan has created terrorist outfits against India. This monster is now devouring its own creator," Anil Kumar, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN said.The most wanted terrorists of the world have found "succour and sustenance" in Pakistan in the last two decades, Mr Kumar said.At the 34th Session of the Human Rights Council at UN, Mr Kumar said Pakistan was responsible for destabilising the situation in Jammu and Kashmir by promoting infiltration and cross-border terrorism, and inciting, promoting and glorifying violence.It is the "grossest violation of human rights," he said, adding members will recognise the irony of a nation that has established a well-earned reputation of being a "global epicentre of terrorism holding forth on human rights".Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Mr Kumar said cross-border terrorism abetted by Pakistan was the fundamental reason for disturbances in the state, which he said is Islamabad's intensive campaign to destabilise the situation.Mr Kumar said the central government and democratically elected state government have led a system-wide effort last year to restore normalcy in the state in the wake of Pakistan-supported violent unrest.India would also like to point out that Pakistan's unwarranted references to United Nations Security Council resolutions are "grossly misleading as Pakistan was required to vacate the parts of the State of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal and forced occupation," Mr Kumar said.