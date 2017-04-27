Pakistan Captures 23 Indian Fishermen Off Gujarat Coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and seized their four boats off the Gujarat coast, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) said.These fishermen had sailed from Porbandar a few days ago and were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI."We have learnt that at least 23 fishermen on four boats were apprehended by the PMSA near Jakhau and they were being taken to Karachi," Mr Lodhari said.On April 9, four PMSA commandos drowned while two others were saved by Indian fishermen after a boat of the Pakistani agency capsized near the IMBL while allegedly trying to capture around 40 fishermen on seven boats in Indian waters.To reciprocate the help given by Indian fishermen, the PMSA had later released the captured fishermen.