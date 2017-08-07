Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire in the Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector, Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

Pakistani army tonight violated the ceasefire along the LoC (Representational)

Jammu:  The Pakistani army tonight violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

According to reports, the Pakistani troupes resorted to shelling and firing in forward areas.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the LoC in the Kalsia belt of Rajouri district on July 31.

On July 30, Pakistani forces had violated the ceasefire by firing from light weapons and medium machine guns in the Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector.

