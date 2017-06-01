Pakeezah Actress Geeta Kapoor Shifted To An Old Age Home Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor, who was allegedly abandoned by her son at a Mumbai hospital halfway through treatment, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday

Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor, who was allegedly abandoned by her son at a Mumbai hospital halfway through treatment, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The 58-year-old actress has finally been shifted to an old age home. Central Board of Film Certification member Ashoke Pandit, who paid for Geeta Kapoor's hospital bills and treatment, shared the news with everyone on Twitter that he has arranged for her stay at Jeevan Asha old age home in Andheri. "Relieved after #GeetaKapoor ji is shifted to #JeevanAsha old age home, Andheri (W). She is smiling & soon will be absolutely fine," tweeted Mr Pandit.In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Ashoke Pandit said: "Paying the bill is a minor thing, my main aim is that she gets back her dignity, honour and fights back. Her son is still at large and the police will look into that." He added: "The family has disappeared; the son has switched off his phone. The saddest part is, she is still calling out his name, and says 'my son might be just downstairs, he can't go anywhere.' It's heartbreaking for me to see that." Geeta Kapoor was admitted to SRV hospital in Mumbai's Goregaon by her son to treat her fluctuating blood pressure. Her son Raja apparently left her at the hospital under the pretext of withdrawing cash from a nearby ATM.Last week, Geeta Kapoor told http://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-news-man-tortures-abandons-mother-srv-hospital-goregaon/18273191 that her son used to torture and starve her. "He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that's why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled," http://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-news-man-tortures-abandons-mother-srv-hospital-goregaon/18273191 quoted Geeta Kapoor as saying.Geeta Kapoor also featured in 1983 film, starring Hema Malini, Parveen Babi and Dharmendra.(With PTI inputs)