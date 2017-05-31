Pakeezah Actress Geeta Kapoor, Allegedly Abandoned By Son, Will Move To Old Age Home

Highlights
Thank U @DevenBhartiIPS ji @MumbaiPolice for standing by us and agreeing to give an NOC to shift actress #GeetaKapoor to a old age home. pic.twitter.com/ajeBazqBJh— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 30, 2017
Just left the hospital after being for 2 hours with #Geetaji & Dr.Tripathi . Will finalise a good old age home for her and shift her. pic.twitter.com/BSS1uJTIXB— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 30, 2017
Good Morning.Does any one knw authorities of #OldAgeHome at #VeeraDesaiRoad.Andheri West Mumbai.#GeetaKapoor ji hs 2 b admitted.Plz respond.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 31, 2017
"Paying the bill is a minor thing, my main aim is that she gets back her dignity, honour and fights back. Her son is still at large and the police will look into that. She is still in hospital and might be discharged in perhaps another two-three days. Her health is fine now," PTI quoted Ashoke Pandit as saying.
"The family has disappeared; the son has switched off his phone. The saddest part is, she is still calling out his name, and says 'my son might be just downstairs, he can't go anywhere.' It's heartbreaking for me to see that," he added.
Last week, mid-day reported that the 58-year-old actress was allegedly abandoned by her son Raja. She also accused him of torturing and starving her. "He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that's why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled," Geeta Kapoor told mid-day.
Geeta Kapoor also has a daughter Pooja, who is a Pune-based flight attendant.
Geeta Kapoor also featured in Razia Sultan.
(With PTI inputs)