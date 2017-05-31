Pakeezah Actress Geeta Kapoor, Allegedly Abandoned By Son, Will Move To Old Age Home

Highlights Ashoke Pandit is looking for a good old-age home for the actress Mr Pandit said Mumbai Police has given him the NOC to shift Geeta Kapoor "My main aim is that she gets back her dignity," said Ashoke Pandit

Thank U @DevenBhartiIPS ji @MumbaiPolice for standing by us and agreeing to give an NOC to shift actress #GeetaKapoor to a old age home. pic.twitter.com/ajeBazqBJh — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 30, 2017

Just left the hospital after being for 2 hours with #Geetaji & Dr.Tripathi . Will finalise a good old age home for her and shift her. pic.twitter.com/BSS1uJTIXB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 30, 2017

Good Morning.Does any one knw authorities of #OldAgeHome at #VeeraDesaiRoad.Andheri West Mumbai.#GeetaKapoor ji hs 2 b admitted.Plz respond. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 31, 2017