Pak Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control in Poonch, 2 Injured

Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire by firing from small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, injuring two porters working with the Indian Army, officials said."Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatic weapons from 1145 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)," a senior army officer said.Two people were injured in the firing and have been evacuated to the nearest hospital, the officer said, adding that their condition was stable.Indian Army personnel guarding the border retaliated strongly and effectively, he said. "The firing stopped at 1155 hours," he said.On Monday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire twice by firing at forward posts along the LoC in Degwar and Maldalyan areas in Poonch and along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu, forcing Indian security forces to retaliate.A day earlier, Pakistani soldiers engaged in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the LoC.On August 27, five civilians, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in the Shahpur belt of Poonch district.A day before, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan K K Appa Rao was seriously injured in sniper fire when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire along the IB in Jammu district.Incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have increased sharply this year.Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.