Pak Violate Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Pakistani army today again violated ceasefire by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.The Pakistan forces initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0630 hours today on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Naushera sector, a Defence spokesman said.The Indian troops returned the fire strongly and effectively, he said.This was the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the past 24 hours.The violation comes just days after an attack by a Pakistani special forces team that sneaked across the LoC into Poonch under heavy fire-cover and killed two jawans while losing one of their men.Yesterday also the Pakistan army had initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 1130 hours to 1410 hours on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector.Earlier on Thursday, in the third such attack this year, a team of Pakistani special forces sneaked 600 metres across the LoC into the Poonch sector and killed two Indian jawans and lost one Border Action Team (BAT) member in retaliatory action.The BAT comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan army and terrorists.