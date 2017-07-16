Pak Military Court Rejects Mercy Plea Of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Highlights Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian national sentenced to death in Pakistan Decision now rests with Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan has not allowed consular access to Mr Jadhav yet

A military court in Pakistan has rejected the mercy petition of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national who was sentenced to death in Pakistan. The decision now rests with the Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is analyzing the "evidence" against him, said ISPR, the media wing of the Pak army. The mercy petition was filed before Gen Bajwa last month, said ISPR in a statement issued on June 22.Another mercy petition, filed by Mr Jadhav's mother is also being examined by the Pakistani authorities.A military court in Pakistan has sentenced Mr Jadhav to death in April, accusing him of spying on behalf of the Indian intel agency. India has rubbished the allegations.Following an appeal by India, the International court of Justice in Hague has asked Pakistan to hold off the execution of Mr Jadhav till it reached its final verdict. The court also agreed with India that Pakistan had illegally withheld consular access to Mr Jadhav.But even after the International court's interim order last month, Pakistan has not allowed consular access to Mr Jadhav and there has been no progress through diplomatic channels.Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj recently launched a verbal attack on Pakistan's foreign affairs advisor Sartaz Aziz, after her letter regarding a visa application of Mr Jadhav's mother, failed to get a response. Pakistan, Ms Swaraj said, has "no courtesy".Pakistan has argued that spies are not entitled to consular access following an agreement made with India in 2008.Pakistan claims Mr Jadhav was arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year. India said the former Navy officer was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a successful business.