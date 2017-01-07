Pak Hands Over Dossier On 'India's Interference' To UN Chief

Pakistan today handed over a dossier on India's alleged "interference" in the country to new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and asked the world body to play a role in "restraining" India from such activities, according to the Pakistani Foreign Office.Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered the dossier on "India's interference and terrorism" in Pakistan to the UN chief along with a letter from Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.He also claimed that India was carrying out these activities in clear contravention of the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism and international conventions on terrorism.India's "hostile intentions" towards Pakistan were also borne out by recent statements of its political and military leadership, Mr Aziz was quoted as saying in the letter. He claimed Pakistan had made a major contribution to global counter terrorism efforts and secured significant gains in its domestic fight against terrorism.Mr Aziz urged the Secretary-General and relevant United Nations bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by Pakistan and play a role in "restraining India from these activities, which were in clear violation of international law and posed a threat to regional and international peace and security.""Pakistan continues to desire peace with all its neighbours including India. It is convinced that the common objectives of economic development and prosperity for our people can best be promoted through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes," the Foreign Office statement said."At the same time, however, Pakistan will resolutely defend its territorial integrity and take all necessary measures to counter any threat to its security," it said.