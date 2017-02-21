Pak Cancels Licenses Of Weapons Issued To Terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan has cancelled terrorist Hafiz Saeed's license to carry weapons, a Pakistani official said today. Citing security reasons, the home department of Pakistan's Punjab said that the step to revoke the licenses of 44 weapons issued to Saeed and others members of his organisations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falaha-e-Insanyat (FIF), been taken in line with the government's actions against the terrorist."The Punjab Home Department cancelled licenses of 44 weapons for security reasons," the official told PTI today.The Pakistan government on January 30 had put Saeed and four other members of his organisations under house arrest in Lahore for a period of 90 days. Saeed and 37 members of JuD and FIF have also been placed on the Exit Control List, barring them from leaving the country.According to the notification, "Both JuD and FIF are engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan's obligations to the United Nations Security Council Resolution and both organisations have been placed in the Second Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.""Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Kashif Niazi are engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security."The federal government has also put JuD and FIF on the watch list for six months.Saeed, who is carrying a $10 million bounty on his head, was also put under house arrest after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack but he was freed by Lahore High Court in 2009.