Pak-Based Group Behind 26/11: Ex-Pakistan National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani

The 2008 Mumbai terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror group, said their former National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani, reported news agency ANI.Calling the attack a "classic case of trans-border terror", Mr Durrani has said that the mastermind of the attack, Lashkar chief Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed had no utility for Pakistan and strong action must be taken.He was speaking at the 19th Asian Security Summit in Delhi, also attended by the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.