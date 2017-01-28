Padmavati Does Not Distort History, Clarifies Deepika Padukone After Attack On Bhansali

The 31-year-old star, who is essaying the role of Rani Padmavati in the film, voiced her views in a series of tweets:
In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017
The actress assured that the team behind the film is not distorting any historical facts and their aim is to bring on-screen the story of Queen of Chittorgarh, Padmini.
As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017
Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.🙏— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017
Other stars, none of who were present at the location when the incident occurred, expressed regret too. Mr Bhansali was filming with the secondary cast. Ranveer Singh playing antagonist Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor playing the role of Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh, tweeted their remorse.
Mr Singh said:
Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017
As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017
Mr Kapoor regretted not being by the side of the director when the incident happened.
Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me.— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017
And my only regret is that I wasn't by his side when this happened.— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017
The protesters alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The allegations are unconfirmed, but the Rajput Karni Sena demands that Mr Bhansali "delete such scenes". "We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," said a leader of the group, Narayan Singh.
Padmavati, a historical drama, is based on the story of Queen Padmini, who famously refused to submit to Emperor Alauddin Khilji when he arrived at the Chittorgarh fort with his army. The queen killed herself along with scores of other women before he stormed the fort. It is set to hit the theatres in November this year. The director is yet to react on the incident that has angered the entire film industry.
(With inputs from PTI)