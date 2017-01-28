Padmavati Does Not Distort History, Clarifies Deepika Padukone After Attack On Bhansali

Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone said she was shocked over the assault of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on set.

In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.🙏 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

And my only regret is that I wasn't by his side when this happened. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017