Republic Day 2017: Full List Of The Padma Awardees

One of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma honours are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order; and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. This year, the Padma awards list features only 87 names, making it the shortest list in years. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in the country. Cricketer Virat Kohli, wrestler Sakshi Malik, Gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the sportspersons nominated for Padma Awards. Many unsung heroes also share the limelight with these well-known sports icons.Below is the list of Padma awardees of 2017: