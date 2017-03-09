Padgampora Encounter: Gunbattle In Kashmir's Pulwama, 3-4 Terrorists Reportedly Hiding In House

Padgampora Encounter: Gunbattle In Kashmir's Pulwama, 3-4 Terrorists Reportedly Hiding In House

Encounter in Padgampura, Pulwama: A gunbattle erupted between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir.

Srinagar: 

Highlights

  1. Security forces launched encounter early this morning after tip-off
  2. 2 terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in same district on Monday
  3. Also follows encounter with suspected ISIS terrorist in Lucknow yesterday
Security forces are fighting a group of terrorists hiding in a house in Padgampora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said today.

Troops launched an anti-terror operation after being tipped off about the presence of terrorists in the area early this morning.

About three to four terrorists are suspected to be hiding in a house.

This is the second major encounter in the area in last four days. Earlier, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district's Tral area. A policeman also lost his life and three security personnel were injured in the gunbattle that started on Saturday evening and lasted for over 24 hours.

The encounter also follows one in Lucknow in which a suspected ISIS terrorist was killed after a 12-hour gunfight yesterday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in parliament today about the alleged ISIS module and the anti-terror operation.

