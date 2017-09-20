Ryan School Owners Fail To Get Protection From Arrest In Student Murder Case

The owners of Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old boy was murdered earlier this month, failed to get protection from arrest today as the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to Haryana on their request for bail and posted the case to Monday.Ryan Pinto, the CEO of Ryan International, and his parents Augustine and Grace Pinto, the founders, had gone to the High Court last week requesting anticipatory bail.On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur, a Class 2 student of the Ryan International school in Gurgaon, was found with his throat slit after he visited a toilet near his classroom. A school bus conductor believed to be present in the toilet when the boy entered and caught in security footage leaving it, has been arrested.The school has been accused of serious lapses in security.Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant the Pintos any reprieve today. "The single bench has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea," said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.Yesterday, another judge, AB Chaudhari, withdrew from the case, reportedly on grounds that he knows the Pintos and it wouldn't be fair for him to hear their petition.The Pintos moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Bombay High Court rejected their request for protection from arrest on September 14.The schoolboy's murder jolted the nation and has led to a series of security measures recommended for schools across the country.The killing is being investigated by the CBI after Pradyuman's parents alleged that the police investigation was not up to the mark.(With inputs from PTI)