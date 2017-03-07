Over 250 Farmers Committed Suicide In Last 3 Years In Chhattisgarh: Government

Chhattisgarh government informed the state legislative assembly that 252 farmers have committed suicide during the last three years.In a written reply to a question of Congress legislator Amarjeet Bhagat, state's Revenue Minister Premprakash Pandey said, "252 farmers have committed suicide across Chhattisgarh between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016."As per the minister's reply, 94 farmers have committed suicide in Surguja district in the aforementioned period followed by Kabeerdham (45), Bemetara (33), Raigarh (20), Rajnandgaon (17), Janjgir-Champa (11), Balod (9) and Raipur (8).Four farmers have ended their lives each in Mahasamund and Balodabazar districts and 3 in Dhamtari while one each at Durg, Bastar, Korba and Kondagaon during this period, it added.Of them, kin of the 17 farmers were provided financial assistance from the government under different funds, the reply said.