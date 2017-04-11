Over 21,000 Questions Received For Devendra Fadnavis' Debut TV Show

Over 21,000 questions were received for the launch episode of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's TV show titled 'Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy', Director General of DGIPR department Brijesh Singh said today. Mr Fadnavis, who has followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's footsteps who addresses the nation every month through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', will be interacting directly with people every Sunday on DD Sahyadri channel.However, barely 12 per cent questions were related to loan waiver of farmers, Mr Singh said."Out of 21,000 questions received for the CM's first show, barely 12 per cent were related to loan waiver for farmers. The overall mood of the questions was constructive," Mr Singh told reporters in Mumbai today.The senior official further said that most questions related to farm related activities, including availability of good quality raw materials, fertilisers for farming.There were also questions related to 'Jalyukt Shivar' project, Industries, Home and Skill Development, education, employment, health, irrigation and sustainable farming."Apart from answering questions received via email and social networking sites, there were around 35 people invited as audience and the CM answered their questions as well," Mr Singh said."The CM spoke continuously for one-and-half hours without taking a single break. The whole episode was shot in one take in our seven-camera studio built at a cost of around Rs 2 crore at Mantralaya," he said.