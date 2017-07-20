Over 20 dead as bus falls into gorge near Rampur in Himachal Pradesh

At least 20 people are feared dead after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Himachal Pradesh's Rampur this morning.The bus with around 40 passengers was on its way to Solan from Kinnaur when the accident occurred. The bus driver apparently lost control on National Highway 5 near Rampur, around 120 km from the state capital Shimla - a popular tourist hub.The authorties, who are carrying out the rescue opeations, have not ruled out the possibility of higher casulities as the bus rolled down around 200 metres towards the bank of the Sutlej River.The injured were rushed to a hospital.