Over 2,700 Security Personnel Killed In Maoist-Hit States In 20 Years

At least 2,753 security personnel have been killed in states where Maoists are active in the last two decades, the government said in the Lok Sabha today. "As many as 2,753 security forces personnel have been martyred in the states affected by left-wing extremism over the past 20 years," union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.The centre and the states are training and equipping the security forces to meet all kinds of threats from the Maoists, he said. The intelligence agencies and security forces have been working in close coordination and there is no lack of trust between them, Mr Ahir said."The government has a comprehensive national policy and a multi-pronged action plan to deal with left-wing extremism, comprising security-related measures, developmental interventions, efforts at ensuring the rights and entitlements of the local communities," Mr Ahir said.