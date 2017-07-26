Over 18,000 NGOs Fail To File Annual Returns For 5 Years: Government

More than 18,000 NGOs did not file their annual income and expenditure statements for the five-year period between 2010-11 and 2014-15, the Rajya Sabha was informed today."More than 18,000 NGOs, who did not file due annual returns from financial year 2010-11 to 2014-15, were given one month time to upload the missing annual returns pertaining to the above period," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.Mr Rijiju said more than 8,000 NGOs complied with the directions of the government. Around 6,000 defaulting ones have been served showcause notices, he said.The minister also said a number of NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, with invalid bank accounts were asked to validate the same."Close to 25,000 NGOs are registered under FCRA, 2010, and as per record, over 20,000 NGOs have valid bank account numbers," he said.