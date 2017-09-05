Over 130 Air India Pilots May Be Grounded For 'Skipping' Breath-Analyser Test The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), before deciding to act against the Air India staffers, had informed the state-run carrier's management of air safety rules violation by some of its pilots and crew members

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aviation regulator DGCA is likely to ground the Air India staffers in phases (File) New Delhi: Over 130 pilots and 430 crew members of debt-ridden state-run carrier Air India may be grounded by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre- and post-flight alcohol test, people familiar with the matter told news agency PTI.



These Air India staffers who mostly fly to Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa have not been taking breath-analyser test for some time, the people said, risking the lives of passengers.



The aviation regulator is likely to ground the Air India staffers in phases since taking them off the roster in one go will strain flight operations, a person familiar with the matter said. The government has been planning to



The aviation regulator, before deciding to act against the Air India staffers, had informed the state-run carrier's management of air safety rules violation by some of its pilots and crew members, people with knowledge of the matter said.



The Air India spokesperson has not responded yet to queries sent by PTI on Monday.



"The DGCA already brought it to the notice of Air India management that its 132 pilots and 434 cabin crew have evaded the mandatory breath analyser test, which is to be taken both before and after operating a flight," another person with direct knowledge of the matter said. "It is a safety violation and it (DGCA) is taking suitable action against these crew members," the person said.



Apart from DGCA's own safety regulations, airlines have made it a must for pilots and cabin crew members to take breath-analyser test before and after every flight. The staffers also cannot drink during the 12 hours before they are to fly.



In February, the DGCA had suspended the flying licence of Air India's former Executive Director (Operations) Arvind Kathpalia for three months after an internal probe found him "guilty" of skipping breath-analyser test before a flight. Mr Kathpalia is now head of operations and a board member at Air India.



Crew members who test positive for alcohol in pre-flight medical tests or refuse to take breath-analyser tests should be taken off the roster for four weeks, according to aviation rules.



The DGCA's records show 224 staffers of different airlines failed breath-analyser tests in 2016, and 202 pilots and crew members failed the test in 2015.



