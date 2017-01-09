Over 10 Lakhs In Cash Seized In Poll-Bound Punjab

More than Rs 10 lakh in cash has been seized in Punjab since the model code of conduct for the February 4 state polls came into effect, officials said today.Beside that, over two lakh cases of defacement of public and private properties in the form of unauthorised political advertisements were reported, they said adding that out of the total such cases defacement was removed in 1.88 lakh cases.Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) V K Bhawra, who is the nodal officer for state elections, said flying squads seized cash amounting to Rs 1.73 lakh, besides seizing over 300 litres of illicit liquor.The static surveillance teams seized Rs 5.24 lakh cash and 760 litres of illicit liquor while Punjab police seized Rs 3.48 lakh in cash and 123 kg of poppy husk, he said.Over 100 FIRs have been registered in connection with the cases.Mr Bhawra said the drive to deposite licensed arms has been intensified after the code of conduct came into force on January 4. A total of 1,83,660 weapons have been deposited in January, he said.Punjab ADGP said there were about 3.50 lakh licensed weapons in Punjab.Punjab Chief Electoral Officer VK Singh said a team of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi would arrive here on Wednesday to review the poll preparedness in the state.The team would meet representatives of political parties as well as chief secretary, DGP, deputy commissioners and senior police officers including IGs, DIGs and SSPs during the visit, he said.Meanwhile, an election officer at Punjab CEO office said a suspected 'paid news' case against Congress in Gidderbaha has come up and it is under investigation.Mr Singh said once a case has been decided as 'paid news' the expenditure shall be added to the election expenditure of the candidate.The officer said a portal specifically dedicated to 'paid news' case has been launched.Mr Singh said more than 900 complaintshave been received on 'Samadhan' portal and out of which 753 have been disposed of.