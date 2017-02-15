Order Issued To Shoot Anyone Attempting Jailbreak In Madhya Pradesh

In the wake of growing incidents of jailbreaks in Madhya Pradesh, the authorities have issued orders to shoot anyone trying to escape from prison, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.The Jail Department has issued orders, to take effect immediately, that prisoners/undertrials found attempting to break open a prison door or wall or attempting to scale the jails' outer walls will henceforth be shot, Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Gajiram Meena said.Officers of the rank of Jail Superintendent can decide on giving orders to shoot the fleeing inmates, he said.Earlier, ADGP Meena announced setting up of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the escape of two inmates from Morena jail in Madhya Pradesh.The probe team will comprise Gwalior Jail Superintendent Narendra Pratap Singh, Ujjain Jail Superintendent Sunil Sharma and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Singh Tomar.On Monday afternoon, two inmates -- Anil Rathore and Om Prakash Jat -- escaped after breaking through the jail wall. The jailor and four guards have been suspended.In October 2016, eight undertrial activists of Students Islamic Movement of India allegedly escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail on Diwali night after killing a guard. They were subsequently killed in police firing.