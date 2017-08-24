Opposition Salutes Supreme Court For 'Privacy Fundamental Right' Verdict

The Supreme Court has ruled that Right To Privacy is a fundamental right.

Path breaking & seminal judgement of Supreme Court declares 'Privacy' as fundamental right. A great victory for liberty & freedom.1/2 — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2017

2/2 S.C rejects Modi Govt's attempt to whittle down the right to privacy as a fundamental right by AG's plea of no mention in Constitution. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2017

Privacy Fundamental Right has far reaching implications 4 our democracy. Celebrate the defeat of forces that wish to intrude in our lives — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) August 24, 2017

A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

Thank u SC for this v important judgement — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2017