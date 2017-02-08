Opposition Leader Collapses In Bengal Assembly While Protesting New Bill

The leader of Opposition in West Bengal fell sick and collapsed in the Assembly today after the Speaker suspended him and a marshal tried to physically evict him. Mr Abdul Mannan, a senior Congress legislator, had to be rushed out on a stretcher, into an ambulance and straight to hospital.The Left and Congress will boycott the state Budget on 10 February to protest the assault on Mr Mannan, who fell ill while protesting the Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill that says people who damage public property must pay for it."We are not a weak government. We won't compromise on law and order or tolerate destruction of public property," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. A fortnight ago, she had hinted at the new rules after mobs burnt six police vans in Bhangar and pushed four vehicles into a pond during protests against a power grid.Chaos erupted after opposition legislators held up posters that had photos of Ms Banerjee in the Assembly lobby as her MLAs vandalised furniture -- an incident that had happened in September 2006 during the Singur agitation.The Speaker asked the opposition to remove the posters, but Mr Mannan allegedly walked into the well with one. When the marshals tried to evict him, he collapsed. Other legislators joined in the scuffle and at least one of the marshals has said he was assaulted.The posters were meant to protest against the Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, which was passed today after opposition walked out of the House. The opposition, which plans to meet the governor on the issue soon, is calling it a "kala kanoon"."This is a black bill, completely undemocratic and an attempt to silence all opposition," said CPM member Sujan Chakraborty. "It is up to the police to handle public protests."Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said, "Destroying government property, setting police vans on fire... for 34 years they did not do anything to stop it. But we want to give protection to the people of the state. Those opposing it are supporting loot, arson and a government that doesn't act".