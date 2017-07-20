Opposition Force Adjournment Of Lok Sabha By Raising Slogans In The Well

Slogan shouting forced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 11:30 AM, just about ten minutes after it assembled at 11 AM.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2017 12:14 IST
Opposition members raised slogans about farmers' well-being and other related issues (File Photo)

New Delhi:  The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned today for 20 minutes after opposition parties raised slogans on the plight of farmers and other related issues.

As soon as the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, opposition members, largely from the Congress party, trooped into the Well raising slogans, asking the Prime Minister for answers.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Lok Sabha had last night concluded a discussion on the issue by sitting late.

Lok Sabha adjournedFarmersmonsoon session in parliament

