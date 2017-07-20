Opposition Force Adjournment Of Lok Sabha By Raising Slogans In The Well

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned today for 20 minutes after opposition parties raised slogans on the plight of farmers and other related issues.As soon as the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, opposition members, largely from the Congress party, trooped into the Well raising slogans, asking the Prime Minister for answers.Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Lok Sabha had last night concluded a discussion on the issue by sitting late.But the slogan shouting continued, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 11:30 AM, just about ten minutes after it assembled at 11 AM.