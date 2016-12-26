'Operation Lovely Noses' To Nix Terror Next Republic Day

With security agencies pointing to a possible terror threat during next year's Republic Day, it has been decided to hand over a key part of the security detail to by the elite K-9 unit of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.The K-9 includes at least 20 'commandos' - the four-legged best friend of man who have specialised in detecting explosives.The Delhi Police has sent an urgent request to the home ministry, calling into action the K-9 forces after a meeting on December 14 which was attended by all security and intelligence agencies.It was concluded at the meeting that there is a high threat perception of Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar e Taiba activating their sleeper cells around Republic Day.That was how the Operation Lovely Nose was launched.Delhi Police officials have refused to reveal the exact number of K-9 dogs called for.Sources said this time ITBP has their Malinois, Belgian Shepherd dogs, on standby. There is also a highly specialised batch of Dobermans. All the dogs have been trained by a secret training module followed by the ITBP at the National Dog Training School run by the Border Security Forces.The Centre, set up in 1970, trains dogs for a number of activities - including detection of explosives and narcotics, tracking, search and rescue and patrolling.The school is highly selective - the students only include pedigree pups of Labrador, Doberman, German Shepherd, Cocker Spaniel, and Belgian Malinois, who start training at the age of six to nine months. Over the years, more than 1,700 dogs have been trained for explosives detection.