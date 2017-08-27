Kashmir Encounter: Operation In Pulwama Ends As 3 Terrorists Killed After all civilians were taken out of the residential quarters at the police lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the security forces began the offensive, which resulted in the killing of the terrorists

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pulwama encounter: Security forces have taken control of Pulwama police lines complex (PTI) Srinagar: With three terrorists killed, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today announced the end of an operation that started yesterday after the terrorists



A police officer said the bodies of all the three terrorists have been found after the Pulwama encounter ended. "The operation in Pulwama is over and three terrorists have been killed. Their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained," the officer said.



The terrorists attacked the district police lines complex in Pulwama, 25 kilometres from Srinagar, just before dawn yesterday. While the police, the CRPF and the Army cornered the terrorists, they first ensured that family members of the police personnel living at the complex were evacuated.



After all the civilians were taken out of the residential quarters, the security forces began the offensive, which resulted in the killing of the terrorists.



Director General of Police SP Vaid yesterday said the Pulwama encounter was a sad day for security forces who suffered such a heavy causality. "However, the boys fought bravely and we are only more determined to wipe out militancy from the entire state," he said.



Tributes were paid today to two CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack. While the wreath-laying ceremony of two CRPF jawans was held in Srinagar yesterday, tributes were paid to constable Borase Dinesh Dipak, a resident of Gujarat, and Mohammad Yaseen Tali, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, today at Recruit Training Centre on the outskirts of Srinagar.





With three terrorists killed, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today announced the end of an operation that started yesterday after the terrorists attacked the district police headquarters . Eight security forces died in the attack -- four Central Reserve Police Force personnel and four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.A police officer said the bodies of all the three terrorists have been found after the Pulwama encounter ended. "The operation in Pulwama is over and three terrorists have been killed. Their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained," the officer said.The terrorists attacked the district police lines complex in Pulwama, 25 kilometres from Srinagar, just before dawn yesterday. While the police, the CRPF and the Army cornered the terrorists, they first ensured that family members of the police personnel living at the complex were evacuated.After all the civilians were taken out of the residential quarters, the security forces began the offensive, which resulted in the killing of the terrorists.Director General of Police SP Vaid yesterday said the Pulwama encounter was a sad day for security forces who suffered such a heavy causality. "However, the boys fought bravely and we are only more determined to wipe out militancy from the entire state," he said.Tributes were paid today to two CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack. While the wreath-laying ceremony of two CRPF jawans was held in Srinagar yesterday, tributes were paid to constable Borase Dinesh Dipak, a resident of Gujarat, and Mohammad Yaseen Tali, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, today at Recruit Training Centre on the outskirts of Srinagar.