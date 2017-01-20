Oops. Omar Abdullah Says He Has Been Blocked By Air India On Twitter

Look what I found, quite by chance. I've been blocked by @airindiain. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Tqonse5Q1H — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 20, 2017

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted today that he has been blocked by Air India. It is not clear yet why.Mr Abdullah's tweet revealed nothing on why he thought he had been blocked by the national carrier on Twitter."Look what I found, quite by chance. I've been blocked by @airindiain," he commented.One of India's most twitter-savvy politicians, Mr Abdullah has 1.68 million followers.A search threw up his last run-in with the airline - or what comes closest to one.Mr Abdullah, in December 2015, had questioned Air India's decision to serve only vegetarian meals on short flights.He had tweeted, "Pray tell why? I'm trying hard to understand the logic of this decision but I'm really struggling @airindiain."Mr Abdullah's update today amused many."Without so much as a 'final calls before door close warning?! The tragedy of it all," tweeted Rahul Bose.Atul Kasbekar called it "ridiculous and hilarious in equal measure".Some questioned with disbelief, how the national airline could block a former chief minister.Air India has not enjoyed the best feedback in recent weeks.It has been ranked among the world's worst airlines by aviation insights company FlightStats.Air India contested the rating in a letter and said it would take strong action if there is any "biased or malicious intent" to spoil its image.