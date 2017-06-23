Ooh La La. Karisma Kapoor Is Holidaying In The French Riviera. See Pics

Actress Karisma Kapoor is having a great time holidaying in Europe. The 42-year-old actress has been delighting her fans and followers by sharing amazing pictures on social media. Today, Karisma shared a photograph on Instagram which is sure to set the heat soaring off the charts. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor is seen dressed in a halter-necked black bikini which has been teamed up with a hat and black sunglasses. Karisma Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous as she poses for the camera with a picturesque location in the background. The Raja Hindustani actress captioned the picture as: "Sunny days #frenchreviera#holidaytime #summer2017." See the picture shared by Karisma here:
On Thursday, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture in which she is seen enjoying a ride in a vintage car.
Last week, Karisma Kapoor was in London holidaying with her friend. See the wonderful pictures that she has shared from her travel diaries here:
On the personal front, Karisma Kapoor is rumoured to dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. The duo has often been photographed together on various family events and dinner dates, but neither have acknowledged their relationship. Several reports also suggest Karisma might soon get married to Sandeep Toshniwal. However, in an earlier interview to DNA, her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said that his daughter has no plans to get married as of now.
"I think Lolo (Karisma) is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married. She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is," DNA quoted Randhir Kapoor as saying.
Karisma Kapoor last made a special appearance in 2013 movie Bombay Talkies. She will reportedly do a cameo in Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to her 1997 film Judwaa, co-starring Salman Khan.