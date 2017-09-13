Only Deserving Congress Workers, Leaders Will Get Tickets For Himachal Pradesh Polls: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday said only the deserving workers and leaders would get party tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls.Addressing a public meeting at Sainj in Kullu district, he alleged that many Congressmen were more loyal to individuals than the party."Now a days, those who indulge in flattery are being nominated for top posts," he said, adding the Congress was still a strong party, but some changes were the need of the hour.The chief minister along with state Power Minister Sujan Singh Pathani dedicated 100 MW Sainj hydroelectric project to the public. The power generated by the project would be fed to the northern region grid.Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken for rehabilitation and relief to project affected families (PAFs) by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, the chief minister said those families would be provided 100 units of electricity every month free of charge.