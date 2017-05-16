Only Buildings With Rainwater Harvesting To Be Approved, Says Yogi Adityanath

The clearance for construction of a house in Uttar Pradesh will be given only if there is a provision of rainwater harvesting facility in the building plan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.Voicing concern over depletion of ground water level in various parts of the state, the chief minister also said new ponds would be dug wherever possible to ensure availability of water."The government will take all measures to ensure water conservation and promote forestation," he said in the state Assembly during Question Hour."Permission will be given for building construction only if the plan shows that there is provision of rainwater harvesting facility," he said.During a recent presentation of the Urban Development Department, the chief minister had suggested rainwater harvesting as a remedial measure to offset water shortage.He had said that his government intended to ensure that people of the state did not face shortage of drinking water. He had also directed the UP Jal Nigam officials to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reach the doorsteps of the needy.The matter was raised during Question Hour by Congress member Ajay Kumar Lallu and others, who sought to know from the government about measures to increase the ground water level.