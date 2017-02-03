One More Pak Fishing Boat Seized By BSF In Gujarat

The Border Security Force or BSF today seized one more abandoned Pakistani fishing boat near Sir Creek in Kutch district on the Indo-Pak border during an extensive search operation in the area, officials said.With this latest seizure, the total number of Pak fishing boats captured in creek area has gone up to four in the last three days, they added."BSF has seized a Pak fishing boat in the Indian territory of the creek area today. Occupants of the boat have fled to the neighbouring country before the boat was spotted. This is the fourth such boat seized by BSF troops during the last three days," a senior BSF official said.On Tuesday, BSF seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from Sir Creek, following which, an extensive search operation of creek area has been commenced by the BSF.Later yesterday, two more engine-fitted boats from the neighbouring country were seized by the BSF from the same area, officials said.These two boats were abandoned in Pabewari Creek near Sir Creek by Pakistani fishermen, who fled away into Pak territory after being chased by a BSF patrol party, the official said, adding nothing suspicious has been found from these boats.Pakistani fishing boats are found in creek area at regular intervals. Earlier, such abandoned boats were found in Padala Creek and Haraminala area by the BSF.