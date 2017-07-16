One Dead After Heavy Rains In Gujarat, Connectivity Affected

Widespread heavy rains brought Gujarat to a dripping halt as schools and colleges remained shut in several parts of the state. Connectivity was adversely affected as BRTS services were suspended due to water-logging in parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra. The outpour has also resulted in the death of one person."A middle-aged couple was swept by water near Jeta Kuba village in Lodhika taluka this morning. While Navalbhai Khunt (45) could not be saved, his wife was rescued," Rajkot District Collector Vikrant Pandey said.This is one of the highest rainfalls the state has received in a decade.Over 1500 people have been shifted from low lying areas to safer places. Two villagers in proximity to Bhagova River were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF team, as the river was in spate.The situation has prompted the state transport department to suspend bus services on 31 routes. In Rajkot, which received 17 inches of rainfall in the last 12 hours, authorities have requested citizens to avoid venturing out of their houses.In Chotila town of Surendranagar district, 18 inches of rainfall was recorded while Kaprada in Valsad district of South Gujarat received 10 inches of rainfall. Tankara town in Morbi district, where a flood-like situation has developed, recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just four hours resulting in water-logging.Seven reservoirs have been put on high alert in the state while 5 are put on alert.Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an emergency meeting this morning to review the situation.With more rains forecast in the next 24 hours, district administrations have put NDRF teams on alert.