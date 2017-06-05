On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Encourages All To Nurture A Better Planet

#WorldEnviromentDay is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet. pic.twitter.com/DE3dnrX6L2- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017
He further tweeted:
We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment. #WorldEnviromentDay- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017
World Environment Day was first celebrated in 1974, trying to raise public awareness on rising environmental concerns from global warming. The initiative is led by United Nations.
World Environment Day 2017
The United Nations Environment Programme tweeted:
Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay to the first parts of the celebrating! Get outside & share a (photo) of your time #WithNaturehttps://t.co/g8mJ0sNmxXpic.twitter.com/UenqBNkrLq- UN Environment (@UNEP) June 5, 2017
The much-talked about Paris climate accord or Paris climate agreement is an arrangement among various nations on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement. The Modi cabinet later responded that India is committed to the Paris Climate Agreement irrespective of what other nations decide.