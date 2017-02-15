After Kidnapping Charge, MLAs Questioned At Resort, Commandos Move In

Highlights Case against Sasikala for 'kidnapping' AIADMK lawmaker Saravanan He says he 'escaped' resort where lawmakers backing Sasikala were staying Saravanan has since pledged support for Sasikala's rival Panneerselvam

As she headed to a jail in Bengaluru after being convicted for corruption, VK Sasikala faced a new charge today. She has been reported to the police for kidnapping by a lawmaker who claimed a dramatic escape from the luxury resort where MLAs backing Ms Sasikala have camped for a week.Soon after the complaint, a large contingent of policemen in riot gear moved into the Golden Bay resort, around 80 km from Chennai. "We have brought in commandos as a precaution. We have decided to get individual statements from all the MLAs," said a police officer.The kidnapping complaint is by SS Saravanan, who pledged support for Ms Sasikala's challenger O Panneerselvam yesterday and described how he climbed the walls of the resort and ran away in a T-shirt and "Bermuda shorts" to "disguise" himself. To investigate his allegation, the police are questioning each lawmaker while commandos wait outside, ready to move in if needed."The police questioned us and asked if we had forcibly made MLA Saravanan stay at the resort. We showed the cops the room he stayed in. His claims are not true," said lawmaker IS Inbadurai.The lawmaker accused Mr Saravanan of going to the police as an afterthought, to create political instability. Mr Panneerselvam has alleged that the lawmakers are at the resort against their will.Mr Inbadurai said it was Mr Saravanan who had emphatically denied being forced to stay at the resort when the police had last questioned the lawmakers in order to submit a report to the court. The court had asked for a report on the MLAs amid allegations that they were being held captive by Ms Sasikala.The lawmakers, guarded closely all this time, interacted freely with the media this morning, hours after Ms Sasikala left the resort for Chennai; she had stayed the previous night as she waited for a court verdict.The Supreme Court yesterday held her guilty of corruption and ordered her to surrender and serve a four-year jail term.The order has firmly lidded Ms Sasikala's plans to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu just days after her political debut as the ruling AIADMK's chief. In a move ascribed to her need to secure control over the party, she has promoted E Palanisamy as candidate for Chief Minister and also brought back relatives expelled by J Jayalalithaa.