On Vijay's Birthday, Twitter Is Furiously Trending #HBDThalapathy

Vijay surprised his fans and colleagues by releasing two posters of his upcoming film Mersal ahead of his birthday

All India | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2017 10:57 IST
Vijay in Mersal. (Image courtesy: Vijay)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vijay started his 42nd birthday celebrations by releasing Mersal posters
  2. 'Keep all that inspirations coming,' tweeted Prasanna
  3. Navin Pauly and Kichcha Sudeepa also wished Vijay on Twitter
Tamil superstar Vijay started the celebrations of his 42nd birthday by releasing two new posters from his upcoming film Mersal on Twitter. Vijay's fans and colleagues loved the birthday surprise and extended their birthday wishes on the social networking site. Vijay's Puli co-star Kichcha Sudeepa wished him a lifetime of "happiness and smiles" while Tamil actor Prasanna hoped Vijay will "keep all that inspirations coming." Actor Navin Pauly sent best wished for Mersal. Vijay's fans also started trending '#HBDThalapathy' on Twitter with numerous tweets and birthday wishes. A glimpse of how celebs are celebrating Vijay's birthday on Twitter:
 
 
 
 

Ahead of his birthday, Vijay introduced two of the three characters (a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician) he plays in Mersal. In the first poster, Vijay smiled rubbing dust on his hand, ready for a match while in the second poster, Vijay has a shrewd expression and can be seen throwing away a pack of cards (in style). Take a look at new Mersal posters:
 
 

Mersal reunites Vijay with his former co-stars Kajal Aggarwal (in Jilla) and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (in Kaththi ) and Nithya Menen. Mersal is Vijay's 61st film. Nithya Menen replaced actress Jyothika in the film after she opted out due to date issues. The film also stars Kovai Sarala and SJ Suryah.

Mersal is directed by Atlee Kumar, who also helmed Vijay's Theri co-starring Samtha Ruth Prabhu. The film is produced by Sri Thenandal Studios and its music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Vijay was last seen in Bairavaa.

vijay birthdayvijay mersalvijay films

