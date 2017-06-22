On Vijay's Birthday, Twitter Is Furiously Trending #HBDThalapathy

Highlights
- Vijay started his 42nd birthday celebrations by releasing Mersal posters
- 'Keep all that inspirations coming,' tweeted Prasanna
- Navin Pauly and Kichcha Sudeepa also wished Vijay on Twitter
@actorvijay wishing u happiness and smiles .... Have a wonderful wonderful year ahead... Happy returns sir.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 22, 2017
Many more happy returns of the day dear @actorvijay anna keep all that inspirations coming.. pic.twitter.com/8eUjDW1rCQ— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 22, 2017
#NewProfilePic My very first pic with him happy bday @actorvijay na a href="https://t.co/vViWb4et9b">pic.twitter.com/vViWb4et9b— Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) June 22, 2017
Wishing thalapathy @actorvijay a very happy birthday :)— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 22, 2017
Best wishes for #mersel@Atlee_dir@arrahmanpic.twitter.com/IggXZCJmHR
Ahead of his birthday, Vijay introduced two of the three characters (a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician) he plays in Mersal. In the first poster, Vijay smiled rubbing dust on his hand, ready for a match while in the second poster, Vijay has a shrewd expression and can be seen throwing away a pack of cards (in style). Take a look at new Mersal posters:
#Mersalpic.twitter.com/WXC052cGY9— Vijay (@actorvijay) June 21, 2017
#Mersal 2nd Look !! pic.twitter.com/QP19KDCEoE— Vijay (@actorvijay) June 21, 2017
Mersal reunites Vijay with his former co-stars Kajal Aggarwal (in Jilla) and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (in Kaththi ) and Nithya Menen. Mersal is Vijay's 61st film. Nithya Menen replaced actress Jyothika in the film after she opted out due to date issues. The film also stars Kovai Sarala and SJ Suryah.
Mersal is directed by Atlee Kumar, who also helmed Vijay's Theri co-starring Samtha Ruth Prabhu. The film is produced by Sri Thenandal Studios and its music has been composed by AR Rahman.
Vijay was last seen in Bairavaa.