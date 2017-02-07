On Surgical Strikes, PM Narendra Modi Tells Opposition, You Can't Digest Good Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the opposition was bothered by the surgical strikes because it is cannot digest someone else's good work. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi described as "appalling" the comments of some parties criticizing the strikes in September."I was astonished to see some of the statements made by some of you about surgical strikes. Put a hand on your heart and ask yourselves if that was right. When you saw the mood of the nation, you had to change your stance. That troubles you," the Prime Minister said."You cannot bear good work done by others. It is unsettling for you to digest the facts. Deal with it. Think of the country before self sometimes."'On September 29, soldiers crossed over the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and destroyed staging areas for terrorists who, the army said, were prepping to enter India and attack cities.The opposition accused the ruling BJP of attempts at drawing political mileage out of the army operation ahead of the state elections.The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal even said the government should share evidence to counter Pakistan's claim that the strikes were nothing but an exaggeration of cross-border firing.PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha in response to a debate on the address by President Pranab Mukherjee at the start of the budget session last week.As he began his reply, the Prime Minister referred to the earthquake that hit Uttarakhand last night and caused tremors in northern India, and said, "The earthquake finally took place - the Earth (Dharti Ma) was likely angered." The comment was seen as a swipe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who had warned of an "earthquake" in parliament if he spoke about the notes ban.