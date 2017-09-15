On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Government To Observe 'Seva Diwas'

The Centre will observe 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service) on September 17 and carry out a range of activities including building twin pit toilets, 'shramdaan' or voluntary work, and sanitation drives.September 17 happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti has written to her ministerial colleagues, urging them to make arrangements for such activities in their constituencies, residential areas or any other place, and be present there.Ms Bharti, in her letter, said her ministry would offer assistance to the ministers and would work in close coordination with the district administration to make such initiatives a success.Drinking water and sanitation secretary Parmeshwaran Iyer had yesterday said that the campaign would see large-scale mobilisation of people from all walks of life, including the prime minister, Union ministers, chief ministers and parliamentarians, to undertake 'shramdaan' for cleanliness and construction of toilets and to make their surroundings free from open defecation.It will target cleaning of public and tourist places too.The ministry has made elaborate plans, along with the state governments, to reach out to the poor and the marginalised, and provide them with sustainable sanitation services.Besides, the Centre launched a nation-wide, fortnight- long sanitation campaign today to highlight the Modi government's flagship cleanliness initiative, Swachh Bharat Mission.The campaign, named 'Swachhta Hi Seva' (Cleanliness is Service), was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind from Ishworiganj village in Kanpur.The 'Swachhta Hi Seva' initiative is also being coordinated by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and focuses on mass mobilisation for sanitation to contribute to Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.