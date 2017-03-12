On Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Says 'No Speculation', Rahul Gandhi Will Take Call

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and the man set to take over as the next Chief Minister, said there should be no speculation on the role of Navjot Sidhu till he meets Rahul Gandhi, who would take a call on the role of the former cricketer who changed camp from the BJP ahead of the assembly elections."No speculation... Can't comment on Sidhu. Things will be decided when I meet Rahul Gandhi," Mr Singh told the media this morning.The Congress scored a huge hit in Punjab yesterday, winning 77 of the state's 117 seats after a decade out of power. The ruling Akali-BJP combine were decimated, with 18 seats between them. The Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal, which had been tipped by many as the winner, came a poor second.Mr Singh, who had his 75th birthday yesterday, the day the results were declared, said he has already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have never had a problem with PM Modi... He said whatever you require for Punjab... he will be happy to help," he added.Mr Singh said the Congress has already worked out a plan to control the rise in drug use in Punjab, which was a huge election issue with the party accusing the state's ruling Badal family of having links with druglords. Mr Singh has said his government's first priority would be to fight drugs - a problem that was highlighted by the much-acclaimed movie Udta Punjab."We are putting up a special task force to handle drugs. The people involved will be punished. The drug we are after is the Chitta drug (heroin). It is killing everyone," he said.