On Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's First Death Anniversary, Son Tasaduq Joins PDP

Tasaduq Mufti, son of late Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, formally joined the ruling PDP on occasion of his father's first death anniversary."I will work for peace and prosperity of the state where the common man and the VIPs will play and walk together," said Mr Mufti, who has also worked as a cinematographer in acclaimed movies like 'Omkara' and 'Kaminey'."I have remained aloof from politics all my life. But today, I have joined the PDP officially and it is a very important day of my life. I will walk with you and take your aspirations along," he addressed the party workers and thanked them for their support.Tasaduq Mufti - an alumnus of the American Film Institute - further expressed concern over the deteriorating ecology around Dal lake. He added that he wishes to clean up politics in the state.Mr Mufti was welcomed into the party by his sister and Jammu and Kashmir's incumbent Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at Srinagar's Indoor Stadium."Tasaduq has his own identity and his own work. No one in Mumbai knew him as Mufti Sayeed's son till his second term (as Chief Minister). Like his father, he wants to do something for Jammu and Kashmir," Ms Mufti said.The Chief Minister also visited her father's grave at Bijbehara in Anantnag district to pay her respects. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died a year ago at AIIMS after he was admitted due to severe infection.