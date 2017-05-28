On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Thanks People For Feedback On Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told the nation on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, that he is happy with the feedback the government was receiving on its work. As his government completes three years, PM Modi is taking people's feedback through a programme called 'Jann ki Baat', which is part of the 20-day celebrations on the occasion.Today, PM Modi said, "I am very happy people are evaluating our work in great detail. I welcome this. Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy".The Prime Minister has also sought people's feedback on his NarendraModi app. "What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NarendraModi App," the Prime Minister had tweeted last week. In another tweet, he said, "Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives".On Friday, the day PM Modi took oath of office three years ago, he put up a series of data showcasing the performance of his government. Some of those said the people have showed an increasing approval for the government and the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's popularity rating, the government said, stands at 81 per cent.Besides, 65 per cent people were happy with the way things were going in the country - up from the 29 per cent in 2013. Eighty percent people are happy with the government's handling of economy - a rise from 57 per cent in 2013, the data said.Earlier too, the Prime Minister had asked for people's feedback on the government's programmes and policies. In November last year, he had asked the people to answer 10 questions on his app regarding the government's ban on high denomination notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.Later, the government said the people had showed overwhelming support for demonetisation.