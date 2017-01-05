On Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday, Patna's Mega Festival In 10 Points

Langars being served to people on Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary in Patna.

Patna: With huge glittering tents over the iconic Gandhi Maidan, lakhs of people, and lavish hospitality, Patna outdid itself for the celebrations to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Sahib, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs. The seven-day Prakash-Parv - for which preparations have been on for two years and cost the government Rs 200 crore - has gathered praise not only from the locals but the Sikh community from across the world. This, the locals said, was the first celebration where the divide of caste, community and religion did not exist.