On Government Recruitment Site, Abhishek Bachchan's Photo On Admit Card

While Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan might be off the screen, a recent prank on on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) suggested that he had applied for a job as a junior level staff in the central government.In an apparent prank, an admit card with junior Bachchan's name and picture appeared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for candidates who took a multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination.The star obviously did not sit for the test that was held in Jaipur on April 30.The SSC has not come out with any clarification or comments on the matter, but an official said it was possibly a prank played by someone who is still to be identified. The Commission is looking into the case, the official said.This is the second incident where the Staff Selection Commission has goofed up in the recent times. The first one being the leak of Paper-I of the the MTS Examination which was leaked on Sunday.The actor is yet to respond on the prank that was played on him.(With inputs from PTI)