Om Puri, You Left Us Too Early, Tweet Co-Stars After Actor's Death

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he'll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

RIP Om puri .. interactions with you were always full of life.. you were one of the finest artist we are proud of.. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 6, 2017

Om Puri, one of the most celebrated actors in India, died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on Friday. He was 66.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top politicians and film personalities expressed grief on social media.PM Modi said he recalled the actor's long career in theatre and films.Om Puri debuted in 1976 and went on to star in a wide range of films in India as well as in the US and Britain. In 1990, he won the Padma Shri, which is among India's highest civilian awards. His iconic films include "Ardh Satya", "Aakrosh", "Maachis" and "Paar". He also achieved mainstream success with films as diverse as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" and "Don 2".Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Om Puri in several films, paid moving tribute on Twitter. Mr Kher was among the first to arrive after the actor died.Others in the film industry who condoled the veteran actor were filmmakers Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Shoojit Sircar.Om Puri won the National Award for "Arohan" and "Ardh Satya".His more recent Hindi film roles included "Singh Is Kinng", "Mere Baap Pehle Aap" and "Billu". He was seen in the role of Mohammad Ali Kasuri in "Road to Sangam" (2009). In 2010, he appeared in The Hangman.He was also known for his television work; notable among them are "Bharat Ek Khoj" and "Kakkaji Kahin".In 2004, Om Puri was awarded an honorary OBE for his contribution to the British film industry.