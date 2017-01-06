Collapse
Om Puri, You Left Us Too Early, Tweet Co-Stars After Actor's Death

All India | | Updated: January 06, 2017 11:03 IST
Om Puri, a celebrated actor, died of a heart attack in Mumbai. (AP File Photo)

Mumbai:  Om Puri, one of the most celebrated actors in India, died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on Friday. He was 66.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top politicians and film personalities expressed grief on social media.

PM Modi said he recalled the actor's long career in theatre and films.
 
Om Puri debuted in 1976 and went on to star in a wide range of films in India as well as in the US and Britain. In 1990, he won the Padma Shri, which is among India's highest civilian awards. His iconic films include "Ardh Satya", "Aakrosh", "Maachis" and "Paar". He also achieved mainstream success with films as diverse as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" and "Don 2".

Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Om Puri in several films, paid moving tribute on Twitter. Mr Kher was among the first to arrive after the actor died.  
Others in the film industry who condoled the veteran actor were filmmakers Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Shoojit Sircar. 
Om Puri won the National Award for "Arohan" and "Ardh Satya".

His more recent Hindi film roles included "Singh Is Kinng", "Mere Baap Pehle Aap" and "Billu". He was seen in the role of Mohammad Ali Kasuri in "Road to Sangam" (2009). In 2010, he appeared in The Hangman.

He was also known for his television work; notable among them are "Bharat Ek Khoj" and "Kakkaji Kahin".

In 2004, Om Puri was awarded an honorary OBE for his contribution to the British film industry.

