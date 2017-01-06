Om Puri Dies In Mumbai, Fans On Twitter Shocked And Heartbroken

Long-time co-stars Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Shoojit Sircar were among those who condoled the death of the actor, whose popularity straddled both art and mainstream cinema.
Old friends, colleagues and many others from the film industry arrived at the actor’s home in Andheri to pay their respects.
“Art that revolted against establishment” - said one tweet. Another fan tweeted: “You have given us such good times”.
The conversation we had 2 years ago is still as fresh. Such demeanour and energy. #Rip#OmPuri Saheb— Garima Bhandari (@_GarimaBhandari) January 6, 2017
#OmPuri has died - favourite memory for me is him as 'George' in 'The Parole Officer' #RIP— Rob Brooker (@robbjj94) January 6, 2017
Absolutely shocked. We've had few actors of his class. Made so many roles and movies memorable because of his talent. RIP #OmPuri :'(— Kanhaiya Maheshwary (@KanMaheshwary) January 6, 2017
One comment described Om Puri as “an actor who gave new vision to cinema and gave India international stature.
#OmPuri, an actor who gave new vision to cinema, portrayed cinematic brilliance, gave India Int stature thru his acting. Huge loss , RIP.— Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) January 6, 2017
Describing his death as a huge loss to films, many recalled Om Puri’s iconic roles over the past four decades. “Intense” and “versatile” were among the words most used for the actor.
Saddened to hear about the death of legendary versatile actor #OmPuri. My heartfelt condolences to his family.— H A B (@hassanabutt) January 6, 2017
Hundred foot journey to the other world..— MANOSIJ GHOSH (@gmanosij) January 6, 2017
RIP #OmPuri ji
Om Puri debuted in the 1976 Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal, based on a Marathi play of the same name by Vijay Tendulkar. He went on to act in scores of films both in India and abroad. He received many awards. He was awarded Padma Shri. He also received the prestigious National Award for best actor for his performance in Ardh Satya and Arohan.
In 2004, Om Puri was awarded an honorary Order of the British Empire for his contribution to the British film industry.