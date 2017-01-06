Collapse
Om Puri Dies In Mumbai, Fans On Twitter Shocked And Heartbroken

All India | | Updated: January 06, 2017 11:57 IST
Fans mourned acting giant Om Puri's death on social media as the end of an era.

New Delhi:  Fans mourned acting giant Om Puri’s death on social media as the end of an era. The 66-year-old actor died of a heart attack at his home in Mumbai this morning.

Long-time co-stars Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Shoojit Sircar were among those who condoled the death of the actor, whose popularity straddled both art and mainstream cinema.

Old friends, colleagues and many others from the film industry arrived at the actor’s home in Andheri to pay their respects.

“Art that revolted against establishment” - said one tweet. Another fan tweeted: “You have given us such good times”.  
One comment described Om Puri as “an actor who gave new vision to cinema and gave India international stature.
 
Describing his death as a huge loss to films, many recalled Om Puri’s iconic roles over the past four decades. “Intense” and “versatile” were among the words most used for the actor.  
Om Puri debuted in the 1976 Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal, based on a Marathi play of the same name by Vijay Tendulkar. He went on to act in scores of films both in India and abroad. He received many awards. He was awarded Padma Shri. He also received the prestigious National Award for best actor for his performance in Ardh Satya and Arohan

In 2004, Om Puri was awarded an honorary Order of the British Empire for his contribution to the British film industry.

