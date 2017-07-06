Oh, Nothing. Just Taimur Ali Khan Being Adorable On A Swing Taimur is just getting accustomed to the attention and appears to be aware of the presence of the paparazzi around him. In the pictures, he can be seen looking down at the cameras from the balcony

61 Shares EMAIL PRINT Taimur Ali Khan is just so cute New Delhi: Highlights Taimur was spotted in the balcony of his home Taimur was in the company of his nanny Taimur Ali Khan will be seven-month-old this month

Taimur Ali Khan is just so cute Here's Taimur Ali Khan on a swing

Kareena and Taimur outside Tusshar Kapoor's residence



Taimur also



Taimur is often spotted out on drives with Kareena but not so much with Saif Ali Khan, who is perhaps busy with his upcoming film Chef. Rhea Kapoor-directed Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's next film, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.





This little guy, Taimur Ali Khan , is so cute. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's six-month-old son is an expert at being adorable. On Wednesday evening, Taimur was spotted in a swing on the balcony of the Saif's Mumbai residence. Neither Kareena nor Saif was spotted around him but he was well supervised by the nanny he's often spotted with and other helpers. Taimur is just getting accustomed to the attention and appears to be aware of the presence of the paparazzi around him. In the pictures, he can be seen looking down at the cameras from the balcony. Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year.Meanwhile, Taimur has already started attending parties and making friends . Kareena and Taimur attended Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party last month. Taimur was safely perched on to her mother's arms and the actress also made him wave from the car.Taimur also might make his first foreign trip soon . Kareena has recently been roped in as the brand ambassador for a luxury wristwatch company, for which she will reportedly be in London to shoot an ad campaign. "They are yet to zero in on the location. Since it will turn into a long trip for Bebo, the actress is considering travelling with Taimur this time," a source close to the couple told mid-day Taimur is often spotted out on drives with Kareena but not so much with Saif Ali Khan, who is perhaps busy with his upcoming film. Rhea Kapoor-directedis Kareena's next film, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.