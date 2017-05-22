Officer Who Tied Protester To Jeep As 'Human Shield' In Kashmir Honoured By Army

An officer who tied a protester on a jeep as a 'human shield' during the recent protests in Kashmir, has received a commendation from the army. Major Nitin Gogoi, against whom an inquiry is on, has been awarded a Commendation Card for sustained efforts during counter-insurgency operations.The young protester had been tied in front of a jeep leading an army convoy in the aftermath of the violence-hit by-election in Srinagar last month. The security forces had maintained that it was purely an act of defence. The polling officers were facing a mob of stone-throwers and they would have been lynched, sources said. They added that the man, identified later as Farooq Ahmed Dar, had not been harmed.The video of the incident -- in which the army is heard announcing "this is how stone throwers will be dealt with" -- had gone viral, sparking criticism on social media. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehboba Mufti had asked for a detailed report from the state police and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he would look into the incident.As the police filed a First Information Report against the army, the army ordered its own internal inquiry.The incident triggered a huge debate, with Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi declaring the one could not criticize the army "sitting in air-conditioned rooms".Former General Officer Commanding of Northern Command Lt General HS Panag had said the image will "end up being the defining image of the Indian Army, just like the Napalm girl was for the Vietnam war".Mr Dar has claimed that he was not a protester, he had been picked up by the army while on his way to a wedding.