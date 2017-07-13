Odisha Law-Maker From Chief Minister's Party Carried Over Muddy Stretch While Odisha legislator Manas Madkami was carried by his supporters on their shoulders, the two other politicians accompanying him chose to walk across the waters.

Odisha's BJD legislator Manas Madkami was carried by two men across a water-logged stretch of land. Malkangiri, Odisha: A legislator in Odisha was carried by two men on their shoulders across a water-logged stretch of land so that the leader could avoid dirtying his white sneakers and matching pair of crisp white trousers.



The visuals of Manas Madkami, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator being carried by two men as they waded through ankle-deep muddy water in the naxal-affected Malkangiri district, were captured on camera.



The legislator's car with his party's green flag, was seen parked just before the muddy, water-logged stretch.



On Tuesday, Mr Madkami was visiting parts of his district along with BJD lawmaker Balabhadra Majhi and another legislator. The trio visited panchayats in Malkangiri's Motu in southern Odisha to assess the welfare projects.



While Mr Madkami was carried by his supporters, the two other politicians chose to walk across the waters. The legislator suggested that two supporters voluntarily carried him on their shoulders. "It was the overwhelming affection of supporters which prompted them to act in such manner. They felt elated while lifting me and crossing the water body," Mr Madkami said.



Rama Pattnaik, General Secretary of Malkangiri District Congress Committee said, "The BJD government and its MLAs are torturing the general public and it is shame to Malkangiri district and shame to the BJD government (sic)."



